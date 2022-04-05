Man arrested after exposing himself on flight from Seattle to Phoenix

A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly exposed himself and repeatedly touched himself on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Phoenix, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint was filed against the man, identified as Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, who could face charges related to lewd, indecent or obscene acts.

While onboard Southwest Airlines Flight 3814, McGarity allegedly asked the woman sitting next to him, who he did not know, if it was OK with her if he exposed and touched himself.

McGarity told the FBI that the woman then threw her hands in the air and said, “it really doesn’t matter.”

The woman then secretly took photos of what she saw, which she shared with flight attendants when McGarity later fell asleep.

The flight crew then moved the woman to another seat on the plane.

Federal agents met McGarity on the flight when it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

He was arrested and now faces federal felony charges.

KIRO 7 reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment, who issued the following statement in response:

“On April 2, we received reports of inappropriate Customer behavior on a flight from Seattle to Phoenix. The situation was reported to Crewmembers while inflight, and the Captain contacted law enforcement to meet the aircraft upon arrival. We immediately placed the passenger on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest Airlines.”