Man arrested after exposing himself in front of child at Cobb Walmart. Again.
A man is accused of exposing himself in front of a young girl at a metro Atlanta Walmart.
The suspect is now in jail and charged with public indecency.
Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Walmart Monday, where the same man, Christopher Stamps, was accused of doing the same thing in 2016.
A stack of arrest warrants alleges that Stamps has done the same thing at least six times at other businesses in Cobb County.
