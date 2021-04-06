Man arrested after exposing himself at motel swimming pool
Apr. 5—The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a man exposing himself Saturday morning at a motel swimming pool in Holland Township.
Police said the 52-year-old Wolverine man was arrested after the incident that occurred at around 9 a.m. at Country Inn and Suites, 12260 James St.
The man, a trucker, was staying at the motel and had used the pool Saturday morning, according to Capt. Mark Bennett of the Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told police that it was during this time that the man exposed himself to two women in their 20s. The women alerted hotel staff and the Sheriff's Office.
The suspect did not have any physical contact with the women, Bennett said.
Further investigation revealed that the man is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry and has had several past arrests for indecent exposures and criminal sexual conduct.
The man was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on charges of aggravated indecent exposure and being a sexual delinquent offender.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.