Man arrested after exposing himself outside of a day care facility, SC police say

A South Carolina man was arrested for committing a sex crime outside of a day care facility, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Andrew Tarell Devon Wheeler, a 32-year-old Sumter resident, was charged with indecent exposure, police said in a news release.

Wheeler exposed his naked body last week, according to the release. Specific information about where and when the flashing happened was not available.

After dropping her child off at the day care, a woman was returning to her car when she heard a man — later identified as Wheeler — say something, police said. When she looked to see who and where the voice was coming from, she saw that Wheeler was exposed, according to the release.

Wheeler then drove away while the mother returned to the day care and told the staff what had just occurred, police said.

Although Wheeler had left the scene, officers were able to identify the vehicle he was driving and tracked him down, according to the release.

Wheeler was arrested Friday and locked up at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, police said.

A $15,000 bond was set and posted over the weekend, Sumter County court records show.

Despite the arrest, police said they are continuing to investigate the incident. There was no word if any children or other witnesses were present during the indecent exposure.

If convicted on the misdemeanor charge, Wheeler faces a maximum punishment of three years in prison and a fine, according to South Carolina law.

Wheeler is not currently included on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s sex offender registry.

In the past dozen years, Wheeler has been arrested multiple times for traffic violations, and in 2015 he pleaded guilty to an armed robbery charge, court records show.