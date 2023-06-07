Man arrested for exposing himself to young girls to undergo evaluation

Jun. 7—A man who allegedly admitted to exposing himself to two young girls in Kalispell last month has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

John Thomas Cohenour, 34, faces a single count of indecent exposure in Flathead County District Court. According to court records, he pleaded not guilty to the felony charge at his June 1 arraignment.

That same day, defense attorney Keenan Gallagher requested that Cohenour undergo a mental health examination to determine his fitness to proceed. Gallagher asked in the motion that the court appoint qualified personnel to produce a report that included an opinion on Cohenour's ability to understand the proceedings and participate in his defense.

Prosecutors were unopposed to the evaluation, Gallagher wrote in the motion.

Judge Danni Coffman, who is presiding over the case, signed the order on June 2.

Kalispell Police officers arrested Cohenour, who has no place of residence listed, on May 23 after responding to a report of a man exposing himself to girls playing outside of a home near Appleway Drive, court documents said. Cohenour was found nearby and allegedly matched descriptions given of the suspect.

Cohenour told authorities he was "looking for skirts" when asked what he was doing in the neighborhood, according to court documents. He also allegedly admitted to pulling his genitals out of his pants in front of several girls after officers read him his rights.

If convicted, Cohenour could spend between four and 100 years in Montana State Prison owing to the age of the girls. Felony indecent exposure also carries a maximum fine of $50,000.

