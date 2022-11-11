Man arrested, faces charge of terroristic threat against Fort Worth elementary school

A 37-year-old man is in jail and faces a charge of making a terroristic threat after he was accused of pointing an airsoft gun at a Fort Worth elementary school Friday morning, police said.

Police spokesperson Buddy Calzada said a teacher from Rufino Mendoza Elementary School called 911 shortly before 6:30 a.m. after seeing a man point a rifle at the school.

Multiple officers were dispatched to the scene and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. Calzada said the weapon proved to be an airsoft gun.

The suspect, identified in jail records as Mark Hernandez, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail shortly before 9 a.m. on suspicion of a making a terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury.