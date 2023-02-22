Man arrested, faces murder charge in 2021 Fort Worth shooting that killed 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and faces a capital murder charge in the Nov. 1, 2021, shooting death of Joshua Balcazar in Fort Worth, according to police records.

Police arrested Jose Nevarez on Tuesday evening, according to jail records.

The Star-Telegram has requested a copy of the arrest warrant.

Balcazar, also 18, left a party after midnight Nov. 1 in the 3400 block of Wilbarger Avenue, driving in a black Dodge Charger. When Balcazar dropped off a friend in the 1700 block of Kachina Lodge Road, in north Fort Worth, he was shot, according to police.

He was found about 1:15 a.m. in his car and taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died from the gunshot wounds.

Information gathered from witnesses and surveillance footage suggested a black four-door sedan was driving near Balcazar’s car when he was shot. Police asked in December 2021 for anybody who was in the area around the time of the shooting or who was at the party to share information about what happened there as they continued looking for his killer.

Police did not immediately release more information on how they identified Nevarez as their suspect.