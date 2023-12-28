Man arrested, facing murder charge in fatal Northeast Columbus shooting

Columbus police arrested and charged a man in connection to a homicide earlier this month on the city's Northeast Side.

Columbus police had issued an arrest warrant for Laroy Robinson, 49, of Columbus, on Dec. 20, and he surrendered to the Franklin County Jail on Wednesday without incident, according to a media release. He is charged with murder in the death of Malik Islam, 46, of Milo-Grogan.

Columbus police were responding to a call on Dec. 2 at 12:10 a.m. on a report of a man shot in the 2000 block of Cornell Avenue on the city's Northeast Side, according to an affidavit. On arrival they found Islam lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported Islam to Ohio State East Hospital in critical condition, where later died.

An affidavit submitted with court documents states that officers reviewed video footage from a residence on the 2000 block of Cornell Street. The resident provided the video footage to investigators, which had both audio and video of Islam being shot from a person sitting in the driver's seat of a dark, four door sedan. Through video evidence, phone records, and interview with witnesses, police believe Robinson was at the scene and the person driving the vehicle they saw on camera.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man wanted in connection to Northeast Side murder arrested, charged