Man arrested, facing weapon, drug charges

FAWN RIVER TWP. - A 43-year-old Sturgis man was arrested Wednesday on several felony weapons and drug-related charges, following a report of an incident just outside the city limits that placed nearby schools in a brief shelter-in-place.

St. Joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman reported that deputies were dispatched at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Big Hill and Lafayette roads in Fawn River Township in response to a report of a weapons offense. The original caller reported running from a male who fired a gun, before hanging up in the call to police.

Deputies investigated and were able to identify the suspect. The suspect was located at his residence in the 63000 block of West Fish Lake Road, where he was taken into custody without further incident. He was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges.

As a precaution, Sturgis Public Schools issued a shelter-in-place for its district buildings on the north and east side of Sturgis. That order was lifted shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Sturgis Police Department and Michigan State Police.

