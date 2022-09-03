Man arrested after failing to report to bail bond company

Sep. 2—A 28-year-old Odessa man accused of threatening a woman with a sword after coming into her house uninvited in January is back in jail.

According to Ector County District Court records, Jontel Cuby Mack was indicted in April on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary charges and released from jail after posting $65,000 in surety bonds.

On Thursday, the bail bond company asked Ector County District Court Judge James Rush to issue a warrant for Mack's arrest stating he had failed to report in with them and wasn't returning their calls, court records show.

Mack was booked into the Ector County jail around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Online jail records show Mack was also arrested on two warrants, one alleging he violated bonds or a protective order two times or more within a 12-month period and one alleging he evaded arrest or detention.