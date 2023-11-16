Man arrested for Fairfield robbery in September that resulted in a teen's death

Nov. 15—A man has been taken into custody and charged with murder for the September shooting death of Cameron J. Duskin in a Fairfield parking lot.

Zakariya K. Davis, 18, was arrested Wednesday in Kentucky by Fairfield Police with the assistance of the United States Marshals Regional Task Force, Kenton County Regional SWAT, and Elsmere Police Department on a Butler County grand jury indictment for his part in a robbery attempt that turned deadly on Sept. 7.

Davis is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. The indictment is not yet viewable on the Butler County Clerk of Courts website because it was sealed pending his arrest, according Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Davis is housed in the Kenton County Jail pending an extradition hearing that is scheduled for Thursday morning, according to the jail website.

Duskin, 19, died of gunshot wounds on Sept. 7 after shots were fired and a car he was in crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway, according to the county coroner's office and Fairfield Police. That address is a Goodwill store.

Four days after the homicide, police said the initial investigation determined that individuals exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery.

All parties had been identified, and the investigation would be reviewed by Butler County Prosecutor's Office, police said shortly after the fatal shooting.

At about 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road at McGreevy Drive, police said. A female caller at a nearby drive thru called 911 reporting shots fired in the area of Dominos.

"I do believe the clip got emptied, but I am not sure," the caller said. Police said the robbery did not involve any businesses or employees.

She told the dispatcher a man in a red hoodie ran across the drive thru.

"I thought it was creepy so I walked out, and he said 'they just tried to rob me' and he started firing a gun," the caller said.

A male told the dispatcher he saw two vehicles, one of which crashed, and another fleeing from the parking lot near Dominos.