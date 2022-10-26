Man arrested after faking kidnapping, found with girlfriend, police say

A man who faked his own kidnapping is now facing a list of charges, according to police.

Helena-West Helena Police said a woman came into their station early Tuesday morning to report her son missing.

She said that her son, 26-year-old Fredrick Gamble, made a post on Facebook claiming that he had been kidnapped, according to police.

Investigators began looking for Gamble and eventually found him at a home on North 10th Street in West Helena.

But, when authorities carried out a search warrant on the home, they said they found Gamble with his girlfriend, 42-year-old Nicole Rohrscheib, and realized that the “kidnapping” was a hoax.

Police arrested Gamble and charged him with filing a false report, felony possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Gamble was also charged with charges from a traffic stop the day before on October 24, according to police.

From that incident, he received charges of fleeing, three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on a suspended driver’s license, careless and prohibited driving and defective equipment.

Rohrscheib was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

