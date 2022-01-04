Man arrested for faking online sale of Indian Muslim women

FILE- Unidentified Muslim women walk past a board displaying the name of the Hindu nationalist group Sri Ram Sena Hindustan in a residential neighborhood in Belagavi, India, Oct. 7, 2021. Police elsewhere in India have arrested a man alleged to be behind the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women through a fake online auction, in a case that has sparked anger and outrage across the country. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)
SHEIKH SAALIQ
·3 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India have arrested a man alleged to be behind the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women through a fake online auction, according to government officials, in a case that has sparked outrage across the country.

Satej Patil, the technology minister for Maharashtra state, said late Monday that the cyber unit of the Mumbai Police has detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru city in neighboring Karnataka state and registered a case against him. Police did not identify the suspect, and it wasn’t clear whether the man had created the auction website.

Photographs of more than 100 prominent Indian Muslim women, including journalists, activists, film stars and artists, were displayed last weekend without their permission on a website and put up for fake auction. The women listed on the website also included the 65-year-old mother of a disappeared Indian student and Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The website, which was taken down within 24 hours, was called “Bulli Bai,” a derogatory slang term for Indian Muslims. Though there was no real sale involved, the Muslim women listed on the website said the auction was intended to humiliate them, many of whom have been vocal about rising Hindu nationalism in India and some of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The website was hosted on GitHub, a San Francisco-based coding platform. A company spokesperson said GitHub had taken down the user account that had hosted the website on its platform, and that it would cooperate with investigating authorities.

The fake auction unleashed outrage on Twitter after complaints from the victims, with several women posting screenshots after finding their photos listed on the website. Women rights groups and politicians from opposition parties urged the governing Bharatiya Janata Party to take action against online harassment of Muslim women, prompting Indian technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to promise strict measures.

Police in at least three states said they have opened investigations into the incident and filed criminal complaints against developers of the website, based on the complaints of the targeted women.

This is not the first time Muslim women were listed on a fake auction website. Last June, a similar website called “Sulli Deals,” also a derogatory term for Muslim women, was created for the same purpose. That website remained online for weeks and was only taken down by authorities after complaints from victims. Police opened an investigation into that case, but no one was arrested.

Indian women, particularly Muslims, have often found themselves the target of hate and abuse on social media platforms, including Twitter. Outspoken Muslim women, including journalists and activists and those critical of Modi and his Hindu nationalist party, have received threats of rape and violence.

Many of the victims say the fake auction website is the latest attempt to intimidate them.

Khadija Khan, a lawyer and journalist with Bar & Bench website, said she received a Twitter notification on New Year’s Eve that informed her she was tagged in a tweet that displayed her picture as part of the fake auction. The account has since been suspended.

Khan’s initial reaction was to report the tweet and block the user, dismissing it as spam. But she soon received messages from her friends and colleagues who confirmed to her that she was also on the list.

“My initial reaction was indifference and dismissal because we are used to daily trolling but by the next day, it had turned into shock and horror. Realizing what it actually was gave me nightmares,” Khan said.

Khan found support from her family and colleagues, but the incident left her shaken.

“It’s a message that ‘Look! We can brazenly humiliate and sell Muslim women online and still go scot free while they are still vying for some modicum of justice,’” Khan said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Disc jockey denies infecting Lionel Messi with COVID after receiving death threats

    Lionel Messi tested positive for COVID-19, and Argentinian DJ Fer Palacio was accused of infecting the Paris Saint-Germain star.

  • Turkish inflation soars to 36%, highest in Erdogan era

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to 36.1% last month, its highest in the 19 years that Tayyip Erdogan has ruled, laying bare the depths of a currency crisis engineered by the president's unorthodox interest rate-cutting https://graphics.reuters.com/TURKEY-CENBANK/lbvgnlmxopq/index.html policies. In December alone, consumer prices took a rare step into double-digits, rising 13.58%, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Monday, eating deeper into the earnings and savings of Turks rattled by the economic turmoil. Turkey's lira shed 44% of its value last year as the central bank slashed interest rates under a drive by Erdogan to prioritise credit and exports over currency and price stability.

  • Pastor raises tens of thousands for Des Moines children orphaned after icy car crash

    More than 1,200 people had donated, as of Monday afternoon, to help the five children orphaned in Friday's winter storm.

  • Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine

    President Joe Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine's leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border, promising that the U.S. and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades the Eastern European nation. Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call came as the U.S. and Western allies prepared for a series of diplomatic meetings to try to de-escalate a crisis that Moscow said could rupture ties with Washington. “President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.

  • Muslims in the West embrace the Uyghur cause

    Over the past year, Muslim organizations in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and elsewhere have become outspoken advocates for Uyghur Muslims, who are experiencing genocide at the hands of the Chinese government.The big picture: Governments of many Muslim-majority countries have faced criticism for their silence in the face of China's repression, but Muslim citizens are organizing and speaking loudly about the issue.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Chelsea takes a stand, pioneers end to all-seater EPL games

    Coming to watch his beloved Chelsea since the 1960s, Gary Owen has witnessed first-hand the changing matchday experience. From the dangers that saw soccer fans penned behind barbed wire — and threatened with electric fences — to stadiums becoming too placid, the 63-year-old Owen had been lamenting the loss of the raw passion of Stamford Bridge. For the first time since Premier League stadiums were ordered to be all-seater in 1994, Owen and thousands of other Chelsea supporters could legally stand again on Sunday — without being ordered to sit.

  • Stafford rallies surging Rams past short-handed Ravens 20-19

    When the Los Angeles Rams look back on this important victory, they might recall how Matthew Stafford helped put the team in a quandary with three costly turnovers. Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 57 seconds left immediately after completing a 5-yarder to Beckham on a fourth-and-5. Although Los Angeles (12-4) failed on a 2-point conversion, the Ravens — playing a third straight game without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson — never got close enough for a field-goal try.

  • 3 Best Stocks We Bought for 2022

    With many growth stocks getting hit with one final sell-off in the final weeks of 2021, deals now abound. Thus, three Fool.com contributors made some stock purchases  headed into the new year. Nicholas Rossolillo (Marvell Technology Group): Not to be confused with Disney's (NYSE: DIS) superhero franchise with a similar name (Marvel, not Mar-VELL), this suddenly emergent semiconductor designer is popping on all sorts of Wall Street analysts' radar as of late.

  • Shed fire on land of ‘cult’ eyed as cause of devastating Colorado blazes that destroyed 1,000 homes

    Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver

  • Overloaded human smuggling plane crashes in Texas desert. Pilot flees, cops say

    While the pilot — a Texas man — escaped the scene, police believe he may have lost an eye in the crash.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses Access To Facebook One Day After Twitter Ban

    The far-right Georgia Republican said she cannot post or comment on Facebook for 24 hours because she violated the site's COVID-19 policies.

  • Joe Rogan Directs Followers to Gettr After Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter Ban

    Podcaster announces he joined the more conservative platform in case Twitter "gets even dumber"

  • The tree that embraced Stonewall Jackson in his Rockbridge County grave

    In 1864, some followers of the dead Jackson asked to plant a twig near his tomb in Lexington. The twig grew into a tree that by 1884 “embraced by curious curves and bendings the body ...”

  • ‘This is your Asian family’: Wine-holding woman calls her ‘Asian kids’ during racist rant in Las Vegas

    A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.

  • Fans are sharing hysterical clip of Joan Rivers and Betty White ribbing each other

    A resurfaced clip of Joan Rivers interviewing Betty White during a 1983 episode of "The Tonight Show" went viral on Twitter after her death on Dec. 31, 2021.

  • A veteran flight attendant worked for United for 23 years using a false identity, federal court complaint says

    Investigators allege Ricardo Guedes was born in Brazil in 1972 but assumed a dead child's identity in 1998 when he successfully applied for a US passport.

  • Josie Davis Played Sarah on "Charles in Charge." See Her Now at 48.

    In 1984, CBS released the TV series Charles in Charge, now considered one of the best sitcoms of its time. The show famously starred Scott Baio as a charming college student who turned to nannying to finance his studies. Though Baio came to the show a well-known actor hot on the heels of a seven-year run as Chachi Arcola on Happy Days, the three children in his care—Jamie, Sarah, and Adam Powell—were played by virtually unknown child actors, Nicole Eggert, Josie Davis, and Alexander Polinsky. To

  • 'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider has perfect response to anti-trans comments

    "I'd like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I'm a man," Schneider began. While Schneider's tweet has garnered much support, amassing thousands of retweets and comments as well as 34,000 likes, it was a response from Broadway star Harvey Fierstein that wowed her most. Schneider previously opened up about what being a trans woman on a platform like "Jeopardy!" means to her, calling it an "important, but also relatively minor" part of who she is.

  • Awkward and tense 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' moment has viewers defending Raven-Symoné

    After a second awkward exchange took place between Sajak and Raven, he mentioned “a lot of tension” that was beginning to build.

  • Valkyrie's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Suit Leaks Online

    The release date for Thor: Love and Thunder is still quite some time away, but leaks have now...