Man arrested after falling through neighbor’s ceiling while trying to evade deputies
A Floyd County man who tried to avoid getting arrested for misdemeanor loitering now faces more serious charges.
Deputies say Timothy Bishop Jr. hid from them by climbing into the attic of an apartment on Alabama Highway.
He then fell through the ceiling of his neighbor’s apartment, causing significant damage.
In addition to the misdemeanor loitering charge, he now faces a felony count of criminal damage to property.
According to an arrest report, “a significant amount of debris was let in the neighbor’s residence.”
