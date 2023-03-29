Man arrested after falsely reporting planting a bomb

Mar. 29—An April 4 court date is set for a London man who falsely reported placing a bomb behind a business last week.

Christopher Adam Hughes, 49, of DAV Lane, was taken into custody Monday, Mar. 20 on multiple charges after Laurel Sheriff's deputies investigated the call — made by Hughes himself — of a bomb being placed behind a business on DAV Lane around a half-mile west of London.

When Dep. Stephen Walker arrived at the scene, he found Hughes screaming and waving his arms with a partially drunk six pack of beer in his hands. Walker determined that Hughes was under the influence and placed him under arrest. Hughes was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Bond was set at $2,500 cash for the recent charges, pending arraignment next Tuesday, and no bond allowed on a traffic case.