Man arrested after family woke to find him at foot of hotel room bed, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested a man accused of stealing from a couple in a hotel while they were in their room.

Tommie Anderson, 44, was charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property, $2,500-$10,000.

On July 10, a man and his family woke to find a man standing at the foot of their bed in their hotel room at the Four Points by Sheraton on Poplar Avenue, police said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

The man told police that his wife screamed, and the man ran out carrying a laptop bag, purse, wallet, and other items belonging to him and his family.

After the suspect’s photo was released, police said investigators received tips identifying Anderson as the person responsible for the theft.

Appling Farms Task Force officers arrested Anderson on July 12.

Anderson was identified as the suspect in another case, police said. He was charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500 in that case as well.

