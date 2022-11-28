Man arrested for fatal Bronx shooting that was part of suspected drug rip-off

A man with no criminal history has been arrested for a fatal Bronx shooting cops suspect was part of a drug rip-off, police said Monday.

Manuel Palma was nabbed Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession for the Nov. 21 slaying of 29-year-old of Raymond Genao.

The victim was shot outside a Dunkin’ Donuts rest stop on the Major Deegan Expressway near Jerome Ave.

Genao, driving a black Toyota Camry he had rented, possibly to work as a livery driver, pulled into the area, as did a man in a black Mercedes, police said.

Police said Genao got a bag out of the trunk and was shot in the shoulder moments later. Investigators suspect the shooting occurred during a drug rip-off.

The killer drove off and Genao sped from the scene and drove about two miles south before hitting multiple cars outside CTown Supermarket on Sedgwick Ave. near W. 231st St.

His Camry overturned when it hit the cars. Several witnesses, including an off-duty NYPD tow truck driver, managed to upright the Toyota and render aid until EMS arrived.

Medics rushed Genoa to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital but he could not be saved. He lived in the Fordham section of the Bronx, according to cops.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the rest stop, which also includes a Gulf gas station, police said.

Genao had 11 arrests on his record and was convicted of robbery and weapons possession in 2019. He was released from prison in April and was on parole until 2026, records show.

Palma, who was born in the Dominican Republic and lived in Harlem, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment.