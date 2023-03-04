Man arrested in fatal Dallas stabbing, police say

Courtesy: Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives /File photo
Harriet Ramos
·1 min read

A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death in the Cedar Crest neighborhood on Friday, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Montague Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to the Dallas Police Department. After a preliminary investigation they determined the suspect had gotten into an argument with another man, and then allegedly stabbed him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his wounds. Authorities haven’t released the name and age of the victim.

Darrell Aclese was taken into custody and charged with murder, police said.

