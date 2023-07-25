Man arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of woman in Winton Hills, police say

A man is facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Winton Hills earlier this month.

Tyrone Hunter, 25, was taken into custody Monday afternoon after he surrendered himself to authorities on an open murder warrant, Cincinnati police said in a Tuesday morning news release.

Officers responded around 11:35 p.m. on July 6 for a person shot at Kings Run Court, officials said.

When they arrived at the scene, police found 26-year-old Isis Roseman suffering from a gunshot wound. She had been shot through the window of her home.

Roseman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

There have been at least five drive-by shootings in the past three weeks in the Greater Cincinnati region in July:

Hunter is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond, jail records show.

