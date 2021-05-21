Man arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting Thursday morning

May 20—A man is dead after a morning shooting on Madison Avenue in Hamilton, and police have a suspect in custody.

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, according to Hamilton police.

Nicholas Lorenz, 40, was arrested a short time later by officers and is charged with murder in the death of the 47-year-old, said Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.

"These two individuals are known to one an other and there was some sort of confrontation and the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene," said Bucheit.

There were witnesses to the shooting, which occurred outside, and police received information needed to find the suspect because of those witnesses.

"Our officers arrived quickly and with the assistance of several witnesses and neighbors they were able to track the suspect who only fled a short distance," Bucheit said. The suspect first fled in a vehicle then on foot but was arrested without incident.

A shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue in Hamilton on Thursday, May 20, 2021, according to emergency dispatchers. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

