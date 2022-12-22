Pacific Coast Highway at Mugu Rock.

The California Highway Patrol arrested a 46-year-old Los Angeles man after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near Mugu Rock on Wednesday night.

Authorities were notified of the incident around 10:10 p.m. along Pacific Coast Highway just north of Mugu Rock.

Investigators said the crash involved the driver of a 2021 Mazda SUV colliding with two pedestrians. CHP log notes indicate the two victims were near their parked 2022 Hyundai vehicle, though officials could not be reached to confirm details as of midday Thursday.

Responding CHP officers found a 22-year-old woman lying down unresponsive on the dirt shoulder of the northbound side of the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her name was withheld pending notification of family by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 30-year-old man from the city of San Gabriel in Los Angeles County was also injured in the collision and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries, according to CHP.

Authorities broadcast a description of the suspect's vehicle and found a match near Rice Avenue and Wooley Road. The driver was arrested after a traffic stop and was booked into county jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and felony DUI, CHP said.

The incident caused the closure of northbound PCH for 5 hours as CHP officials investigated. Caltrans crews alternated northbound and southbound motorists during the closure.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact the Ventura-area CHP office at 805-662-2640.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian near Mugu Rock