Man arrested in fatal Homewood shooting

A man was arrested on Tuesday after a fatal shooting in Homewood, according to Pittsburgh Police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed, woman hurt in Homewood shooting

Police said that Khatrell Haynes-Morgan was arrested for the shooting on June 1.

A man and a woman were shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was later identified as Glenn Davenport.

The female victim was taken to the hospital in stable condtition.

Stay with Channel 11 for additional details as we receive them.

