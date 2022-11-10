Man arrested in fatal Kernersville shooting

Nov. 9—KERNERSVILLE — A Winston-Salem man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting early Monday of a man and wounding of a woman outside a house in Kernersville.

Derrick Jose Ward, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm possession by a felon and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The names of the people who were shot about 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive still had not been released Wednesday.

Investigators with the sheriff's office and Kernersville Police Department determined that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that happened inside the house. Ward and the two shooting victims knew each other.

Ward fled after the shooting, but investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service found him at a house in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, the sheriff's office said.

Ward was being held with no bond at the Forsyth County jail in Winston-Salem.

Ward also was served with multiple outstanding arrest warrants unrelated to the shooting.