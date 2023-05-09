Man arrested in fatal Lexington shooting takes a plea deal. Tip, witness led to his arrest

A Lexington man accused of a fatal shooting in June 2022 has accepted a plea deal for lesser charges, court records show.

DeMonte Cowan, 45, has pleaded guilty to amended charges related to the death of 54-year-old Randy Wise. Cowan was originally charged with murder, wanton endangerment and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Following felony mediation Monday, Cowan entered an “Alford plea” to an amended charge of second-degree manslaughter, wanton endangerment and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, according to court documents. Pleading guilty via an “Alford plea” indicates the defendant still denies committing the crime but admits there is enough evidence to convict them in a trial.

Cowan faces 12 years in prison, according to court documents: 10 years for manslaughter, one year for wanton endangerment and one year for possession of a handgun.

Cowan was arrested in August. Police said they found Wise unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Charles Avenue and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to the arrest. A witness also identified Cowan as the shooter, according to court documents, and provided information on the incident that was confirmed by evidence collected from the scene.

Cowan is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on June 23, according to court documents.

