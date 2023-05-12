Man arrested in fatal Lockland shooting, sheriff’s office says

A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a fatal shooting in Lockland, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Tynico Jones is charged with aggravated murder, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. He was taken into custody near where the shooting took place and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

Investigators responded to the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation at the request of the Lockland Police Department.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided the photo for this report.

