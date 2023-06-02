Man arrested a year after fatal Palm Springs hit and run

Tips from the public helped lead investigators to a man accused in the hit-and-run death of a 39-year-old man in Palm Springs more than a year ago, police said Thursday.

Chad Steinmetz, 42, had a warrant issued for his arrest May 24, when he was charged with one felony count of a hit-and-run causing death, according to court records. It was not immediately known when he will appear in court.

He was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday near Merle Drive in Palm Desert and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He posted $75,000 bail and was released from jail the same day, according to inmate records.

"The Palm Springs Police Department would like to extend its sincere appreciation for the outstanding investigative work conducted by the Traffic Division," police said in a statement. "Despite initially having only vehicle parts left at the scene of the crash, their efforts, combined with the support of the community, enabled the resolution of this case."

The fatal hit-and-run occurred about 6:40 a.m. May 27, 2022, near East Palm Canyon and South Broadmoor drives, where when Jessie Fleury of San Jacinto was struck and left lying on a dirt shoulder of the roadway, police said. Fleury was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a red Porsche 911 Carrera struck Fleury and a shopping cart. The day of the crash, police asked for the public's help to find the suspect vehicle, which had front-end damage.

On June 6, 2022, officers found a vehicle fitting the description, but the registered owner of the vehicle was not cooperating with investigators, according to police.

"The response from the community was remarkable, as several tips were provided that helped the investigators with the case," Palm Springs police said in a statement. "Subsequently, the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was located at a collision repair center in Cathedral City, allowing the identification of the driver, (Steinmetz)."

