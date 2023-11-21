Man arrested in fatal Phoenix shooting faces murder charge

A suspect in a shooting that took place on Nov. 15 has been arrested and faces multiple charges, according to Phoenix police, who also released further details in the case.

Christopher Hernandez, 44, was arrested the Thursday following the shooting and faces several charges, including murder and assault.

Phoenix police responded to the shooting in a neighborhood near McDowell Road and North 43rd Avenue on Wednesday at 7:39 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered 31-year-old Renato Espinoza outside a red sedan, having sustained a gunshot wound. Espinoza communicated to officers he couldn’t breathe.

Espinoza was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department, where he later died from his injuries.

An unnamed second victim was in the passenger seat of the red sedan with Espinoza, who provided officers with a description of the suspect and the events leading up to the shooting, according to authorities.

Hernandez is accused of approaching the sedan and pointing a gun at Espinoza and the second victim. The second victim urged Espinoza to drive away, gunshots followed and Espinoza exited the car as it became harder for him to breathe, according to a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

Earlier on the same day, another unnamed victim reported that Hernandez assaulted him, police said. The incident reportedly took place on the corner of 24th Street and McDowell Road, where the victim sells cellphones, according to police.

The victim reported that Hernandez jumped over a 3-foot wall and then stated, “This is what happens when you take too long with my s---,” according to police records. He then struck the victim one time with a small handgun on the forehead, according to police records.

This third victim recognized his attacker from a few days earlier when he had gotten his information to sell him a phone and later provided officers with a photo, according to police.

After a daylong investigation, officers arrested Hernandez after reviewing surveillance camera footage and matched his car, a Mercury Grand Marquis, with the description provided by the second victim of the shooting, according to police.

Officers searched Hernandez’s car, where they found ammunition, drugs and a gun, according to police. The gun preliminarily matched the casing from the scene, according to Phoenix police.

Hernandez denies being at the scene and now awaits a preliminary hearing, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested in fatal Phoenix shooting faces murder charge