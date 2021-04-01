Man arrested in fatal shooting, $100K seized after police dog chase in Hudson
HUDSON — A man shot and killed another man, stole a backpack containing some $100,000 in cash and drugs, and ran into the woods before he has taken down by a police dog, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tyler George Burgos, 20, faces charges including homicide while engaged in robbery. A woman who drove Burgos away from the scene, Destiny Marie Burgos, 21, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Early Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting on Lilly Lane in a Hudson mobile home park and found the body of a 26-year-old man.
The victim’s girlfriend said she heard six or seven gunshots then saw the man stumble into the bedroom of their camper and collapse onto the floor unconscious. She said a man whom she and her boyfriend knew as “Savage” then walked in, shot the victim again as he lay on the ground, and told the woman, “If you tell, I’ll kill you,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The shooter then took a backpack containing about $100,000 in cash and drugs.
The woman knew the shooter as Ty Savage on Facebook and had his phone number. Deputies learned the number was associated with Destiny Burgos and identified her car.
Soon afterward, at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the car was spotted along U.S. 19 near Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey. A deputy turned on his lights and sirens and the driver of the car took evasive action, turning onto Trouble Creek then Rowan Road and maneuevering around cars and deputies’ stop sticks, according to the affidavit.
The car lost a tire and came to a stop at Plathe Road and Adam Morgans Road. The driver, Destiny Burgos, raised her hands but Tyler Burgos, the passenger, fled into the woods, the affidavit said.
Deputies chased Burgos for about four miles and released the police dog Shep.
Bodycam footage shows Deputy Nick Carmack shouting for Burgos to put his hands up. In response, Burgos yells, “Please!” in apparent pain as the dog bites his leg.
Deputies searched the car and found more than 100 grams of marijuana and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, along with about 19 grams of oxycodone, 12 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana wax and other controlled substances.
Deputies also found two guns, on the passenger side floor and in a grey backpack. Tyler Burgos faces the homicide charge and both he and Destiny Burgos face charges of drug possession and trafficking. They were being held in the Pasco jail, Tyler Burgos with no bail set and Destiny Burgos in lieu of $110,250 bail.