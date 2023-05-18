Man arrested for fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Fresno gang violence

[Source]

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager during a gang-related shooting in Fresno, California, last month.

The incident, which investigators say involved Asian gang members, occurred at the intersection of Valentine and Princeton Avenues at around 2:20 p.m. on April 15. Deputies arrived and found Nolyn Chann, 16, on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The shots were fired while the nearby Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Temple held a celebration with hundreds of guests. Police said those involved in the incident were supposed to attend the event.

Investigators said Chann and others attacked 20-year-old Tyvanh Sysaknoi, a member of a rival gang. The latter retaliated and struck Chann.

Chann was given CPR before being rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was a student at Sunnyside High School.

Sysaknoi was booked into Fresno County Jail on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. His bail was set at $95,000.

Fresno authorities have been dealing with gang violence for years. In September 2021 alone, police made nearly 300 felony arrests from focused investigations that began only in the previous month.

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

