Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Villages at Roll Hill

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 19-year-old Mycole Smith in the Villages at Roll Hill on Friday afternoon.

Xavier Smith, 20, was arrested Wednesday, five days after the shooting happened, and charged with murder in the death of Mycole Smith, Cincinnati police said in a news release.

On Friday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Williamsburg Drive around 4:14 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Once they arrived at the scene, police located Mycole Smith outside in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries soon after arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man arrested, charged in Villages at Roll Hill fatal shooting