Man arrested in fatal shooting on 5th Street in Atlanta

Atlanta Police have a person in custody after a shooting on 5th Street has left one person dead, the department said.

Details are limited but police responded to 1138 5th St NW and located a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, but died of his injuries, according to police.

Motive is currently unknown, however, APD said they will release more information as it becomes available.

A Channel 2 photographer is headed to the scene and we will provide additional information as we receive it.

