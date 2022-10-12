Man arrested for fatal shooting of Brooklyn dad

A man who has been arrested numerous times for attempted murder has been nabbed in the shooting death of a Brooklyn father who was gunned down in the lobby of his building last year, police said Tuesday.

Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested last week and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the slaying of Jorge Sanango, cops said.

Police responding to a 911 call of a person shot discovered Sanango, 21, in the building on 46th St. near Fifth Ave. in Sunset on Park Oct. 1, police said.

He was shot in the chest.

Sanango was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he died.

It was the second time in several months the man had been shot in his building, his family told the Daily News at the time.

In June 2021, he was shot twice in his torso. He was still recovering from those injuries when he was killed.

Police suspected Sanango was a gang member, but his family denied the accusation.

Medina, of East Harlem, has arrests dating back to 2018, including for criminal possession of a controlled substance and two separate incidents of attempted murder, police said.

Following an arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court, he was held without bail, records show.