Man arrested after fatal shooting on city's northeast side

Nov. 23—Police arrested a Russiaville man Tuesday after they say he shot two people at a residence on the city's northside, killing one of them.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Zachary Thomas, 38, is facing a preliminary Level 1 felony charge of murder, and he is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail awaiting his initial hearing.

The charge stems from an incident in which police were dispatched to a shooting in progress in the 800 block of North Ohio Street around midnight Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located two males — one inside and one outside of the residence, the release noted.

The male who was located inside sustained a gunshot wound to the head, police noted, and he was transported to Ascension St. Vincent hospital before being flown to Indianapolis for further treatment, the release indicated.

His name and condition are unknown at this time.

Outside of the residence, police located the body of Joshua D. Briscoe, 29, and authorities say he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is being scheduled under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.