Man arrested for fatal shooting at Fairfax County Marriott hotel

MERRIFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man in Montgomery County for a shooting at a Fairfax County hotel that left one dead.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) originally said that 43-year-old Hiep Van Vo of Annandale was wanted for a shooting at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park Hotel.

FCPD said that Charles Anthony Ashe Jr., 44, of Maryland had gone into a hotel room where Vo was staying with four other people. Vo shot Ashe, who died at the hospital.

In a news release, police said that Fairfax County officers Vo’s car unattended at a Gaithersburg, Md. residence around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Officers took him into custody outside of the Giant on Flower Hill Way.

Vo was held at the Montgomery County Detention Center, where he is awaiting extradition back to Fairfax County.

