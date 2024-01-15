Man arrested after fatal shooting at McDonald's drive-through in Mesa

Mesa police announced today that on Sunday, officers had arrested 26-year-old Carlos Heard II on suspicion of the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Daniel Betker.

At about 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to shots fired at the McDonald's on Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue. When they arrived, they found Betker in the drive-through lane with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. Betker was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers used surveillance video and a vehicle description from the shooting to connect Heard to the fatal shooting, police said.

When he was arrested, officers found the handgun used in the shooting in Heard's possession, police said.

According to Mesa police, Heard told police of his involvement in the shooting when he was taken into custody.

Heard was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, endangerment and disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Carlos Heard II arrested after fatal shooting of Daniel Betker in Mesa