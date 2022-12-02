Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police say

Police in Houston have arrested a man for last month’s fatal shooting of Takeoff, a member of the popular rap group Migos.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder following the Nov. 1 shooting, Houston Police said in a news briefing on Friday, Dec. 2. Clark was arrested Thursday.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was charged Nov. 22 with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting, which occurred after a party carried over into the early-morning hours, McClatchy News reported.

A “lucrative dice game” took place during the party, but police said Takeoff was not involved in the game and argument that led to the shooting.

“He was an innocent bystander,” police said Friday.

Takeoff, whose name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of Migos, the hip-hop trio that rose to fame following its 2013 song “Versace.” The group is also known for the 2016 single titled “Bad and Boujee.”

“More than an entertainer, he was a son, brother, cousin and friend and a mentor to those in the music industry,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a news briefing.