Man arrested in fatal shooting near Gonzaga campus

Aug. 2—From staff reports

Police arrested a man after a fatal shooting early Monday morning in north Spokane.

Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez, 38, was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Hamilton Street after several callers reported a shooting, Spokane police said in a news release.

Officers arrested Lopez-Gutierrez about 20 minutes after the shooting, Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

Early investigating led police to believe the suspect and the victim likely knew each other, the news release said, and that a fight between the two broke out in a bar and then moved outside.

That's when the victim, whose name was not released as of Monday evening, was shot in the parking lot, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call (509) 456-2233 and to reference incident No. 2021-20130105.