Man arrested in fatal shooting near Mt. Juliet

Mar. 20—A Mt. Juliet man is in the Wilson County Jail on charges of criminal homicide and reckless endangerment after a shooting Wednesday left a Lebanon man dead.

Lucian Alan Clemmons, 39, of Mt. Juliet was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of James Ray Huddleston, 55, of Lebanon.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies and Mt. Juliet Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Cedar Grove Church Road on Wednesday afternoon, an address just outside the Mt. Juliet city limit, according to WCSO Capt. Scott Moore. Officers discovered Huddleston with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and that a suspect had left the scene in a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

One of the MJPD's automatic license plate readers captured the suspect's tag number as he drove from Wilson County into Davidson County. WCSO Detective James Smith, driving an unmarked vehicle, saw the suspect vehicle on Old Hickory Boulevard and turned around and followed it into an apartment complex and was able to match the tag number. The suspect exited the complex and entered Interstate 40 eastbound. A WCSO patrol deputy then pulled the vehicle over. There, Clemmons was detained without incident, Moore said. He was taken to the WCSO for questioning and through information gathered by detectives, was then booked into the jail. Bond has been set at $100,000 on the homicide charge and $25,000 on the endangerment charge, according to jail records.

According to Moore, Clemmons and Huddleston had a "verbal altercation" outside a residence on Cedar Grove Church Road. Huddleston then went inside. "Clemmons then entered the home where he shot Huddleston," Moore said. Huddleston was unresponsive when officers arrived. He was taken by Wilson Emergency Management Agency ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the first homicide in WCSO jurisdiction in 2021 and the first in more than a year, Moore said.