Man arrested in fatal shooting of Osceola High School football coach’s son

Police in Kissimmee said a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in January.

Officers said 22-year-old Jaquari Walker was arrested in Orange County on a warrant for armed robbery in Kissimmee.

Investigators said while Walker was in custody, he admitted to police to his involvement in the murder of 30-year-old Eric Pinellas on Jan. 11.

Pinellas was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Cypress Street and Bay Street.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

Osceola High School football coach Eric Pinellas shared soon after that his son was the victim of gun violence.

“Lost my oldest son to senseless gun violence last night,” Pinellas said in a social media post in January. “Been trying to process not ever seeing him again all day. If you have a minute or two of spare time, say a prayer for me and my family.”

Police said during their interview with Walker that he, “clearly described specific details that would only be known to the suspect.”

Police said Walker is facing murder and weapons charges after admitting involvement.

