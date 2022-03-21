A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action following a Sunday domestic disturbance call.

Samuel Ethan Brotherton, 21, was arrested in connection to the death of Rollin G. Thompson, 64, also of Columbia.

Columbia Police Department officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3800 block of Pinecrest Drive, finding Thompson with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin was notified.

Further court information was not available Monday morning. Police continue to investigate. Those with more information can call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Man arrested after fatal shooting on Pinecrest Drive in north Columbia