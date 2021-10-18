Man arrested in fatal shooting of South Florida officer

·1 min read

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a Florida police officer during an altercation, officials said Monday.

Officers responded Sunday night to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club, Hollywood police Chief Chris O'Brien said during a Monday morning news conference.

He said Officer Yandy Chirino, 28, was shot during an altercation. Several officers rendered aid, but Chirino was pronounced dead a short time later at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital.

Other officers detained the suspect, Jason Vanegas, who the chief said will be charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

O'Brien said Chirino had been with the department since 2017 and was recognized as Officer of the Month in June 2020.

“He was a great officer and will have a lasting impact on our community,” O'Brein said. He added that Chirino “gave his life honorably and without hesitation.”

Law enforcement officers from across Broward County were at the scene Monday morning, assisting in the investigation.

The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department was lowered to half-staff.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland Gov. Hogan tells police leaders they’ll have his support as he pushes additional spending

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan continued to push for his “re-fund the police” proposal on Monday, telling a friendly crowd of police officers: “I will continue to have your back.” As the Republican governor prepares his final budget and last set of legislative proposals, he’s pledged to increase police funding by $150 million — a combination of more generous grants to local police departments, ...

  • Deadly Police-Involved Shooting

    Deadly Police-Involved Shooting

  • Money For Green Energy Creates More Jobs Than Fossil Fuel Investment, New Study Finds

    The findings are true across the world, but the U.S. could see some of the biggest benefits from spending on renewables and nature restoration.

  • Biden: "Being a cop today is one hell of a lot harder than it's ever been"

    President Biden speaking at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday honored members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 and saluted those who are currently serving. Driving the news: "We expect everything of you, and it's beyond the capacity of anyone to meet the total expectations. Being a cop today is one hell of a lot harder than it's ever been," Biden said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden also saluted the officers who defende

  • Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time

    The annual Soul Train Awards will be presented for the first time at New York City's Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team up. The 2021 awards show, which honors the year's best in soul, hip-hop and R&B, will be taped and debut on BET and BET Her on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. BET has aired the show since 2009, taping in Las Vegas in recent years.

  • Arlington man shot by Grand Prairie police officers after ramming into police vehicles

    The man allegedly rammed multiple police vehicles, including two which were occupied.

  • Detective: Slain Lexington college student was not the intended target in shooting

    A Lexington police detective testified in district court on Monday that Mykel Waide was hit as one gang fired at rivals.

  • Official: Czech president can't perform duties due to health

    Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said Monday. The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain.” Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Oct 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

  • Man shot, killed outside West Palm Beach Holiday Inn

    Man shot, killed outside West Palm Beach Holiday Inn

  • Ronaldo Teams With Singapore Tycoon for Secretive Soccer Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- ZujuGP is an upcoming digital community built around football, helmed by the son of secretive Singaporean investor Peter Lim and fronted by global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Con

  • Spies next door? The suburban US couple accused of espionage

    Jonathan and Diana Toebbes’s story is like a fictional spy caper, blending an all-American couple with technology and betrayal Jonathan Toebbe appears for his first court hearing on 12 October, as seen in a courtroom sketch. Photograph: Reuters When accused spies Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were escorted into a West Virginia court to be arraigned on espionage charges, they looked as any middle-aged, suburban couple might: struck by a dramatic turn in circumstances that comes when placed in an oran

  • Grayscale Reiterates Plans to Convert Bitcoin Trust to Spot ETF

    The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has about $38.7 billion under management, and the fund's overseers have been saying for months they wanted to convert it into an ETF.

  • German utilities tell politicians to heed energy supply security

    German utilities on Monday cautiously welcomed the newly forming government's climate protection plan, but warned that more support for renewables and gas-to-power plants was needed to ensure security of supply as coal burning is phased out. The draft agreement published on Friday by the so-called "traffic light" coalition of centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats said that ideally an exit from coal should be moved forward to 2030 from 2038. It called for more solar and wind power to be brought in, as Germany plans to also get out of nuclear energy by the end of next year.

  • SCHOOL VACCINATIONS: Parents prepare to stage statewide protests over school COVID vaccinations

    Parents prepare to stage statewide protests over school COVID vaccinations

  • Derek Chauvin hires lawyer to represent him on appeal

    Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd, according to court documents made public Monday. Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court Friday saying he would represent Chauvin in his appeal. Chauvin was convicted in April on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death.

  • Priest wanting to give Sir David Amess the last rites was denied entry to crime scene

    A Roman Catholic priest tried to offer the last rites to Sir David Amess but was turned away by police because the area was a crime scene.

  • New CPD memo threatens discipline for violating city's vaccine mandate

    That memo is a significant escalation in the standoff that has been going on between City Hall and the Fraternal Order of Police over the last week.

  • 18-year-old arrested in drive-by that killed 13-year-old

    An 18-year-old has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom. James Deanthony Reed was charged Sunday with capital murder in the death of Kei’lan Allen, and was to be held without bond, according to a statement on the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Facebook page. “We believe Reed was targeting one of Kei’lan’s older family members,” the department said.

  • Browns give punter J.K. Scott a tryout

    Jamie Gillan might be punting for his job as the Browns have PFF's fourth-best punter from 2020 and the punter tied for the most hang time last year in for a workout:

  • Before debt woes, China Evergrande's ambitious car making goals stunned industry

    At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the booth for China Evergrande Group's new energy vehicle (NEV) unit was hard to miss. One of the largest exhibitions at the event, in a prime spot opposite BMW, the property developer-backed unit showed off nine concept vehicle models under its brand "Hengchi", which translates to "eternally speeding." "There has never been a car company that has been able to deliver such a diversified product line in such a short amount of time," Daniel Kirchert, who joined Evergrande NEV days before the auto show as vice president, told industry executives and reporters in a speech at the event.