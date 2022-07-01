Man arrested after fatal shooting in St. Maries

Jun. 30—Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected in the Wednesday killing of another man in St. Maries.

Lonnie James Layman, 20, is accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man whose identity has yet to be released. Witnesses reported that the 23-year-old was shot in a small apartment complex at 1640 Washington Ave. in St. Maries, according to the Idaho State Police. The victim was transported to a hospital but later died, police said.

Witnesses were able to identify Layman as the shooter. His vehicle was discovered abandoned on the St. Joe River Road about 18 miles east of St. Maries near the town of Calder, in Shoshone County. The Kootenai County SWAT team, Benewah County Sheriff's office, Idaho State Police, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals searched the area for the suspect until eventually locating him and taking him into custody, police said.