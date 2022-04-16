Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen during cellphone sale, Long Beach police say

Long Beach Police have arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who on Friday had arranged to purchase a cellphone from the suspect.

The man, Jose Bustamante Cardenas, 24, of Los Angeles contacted police and admitted his involvement in the shooting death of Joshua Simmons, 15, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, police said. Responding officers found Simmons had been shot multiple times in his upper body. They rendered aid until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and declared him dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Detectives learned the teen had arranged to buy a cellphone from Cardenas through an online marketplace app, police said. During the transaction, they said, an altercation took place that led to the shooting.

Cardenas was arrested and booked at the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of murder. He was being held on $2 million bail.

Investigators said they planned to present the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office later in the week.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide Dets. Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.