Man arrested in fatal shooting of Union City man in Paterson

A Paterson man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the city late Friday night, according to the Paterson Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Alexander Gutierrez, 46, has been charged with first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons offenses in the killing of Logan Gonzalez, 33, of Union City, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

At approximately 10:42 p.m. on Friday, police said they received reports of a shooting inside of a residence in the area of East 21st Street and 19th Avenue.

Police at the scene where a man was fatally shot at a home in the area of East 21st Street in Paterson on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Upon arrival, police entered the location and discovered Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. The victim was transported to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Anyone with additional information relating to this incident is asking to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau.

