Man arrested after fatal shooting in Warren County, police say

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting overnight in Warren County has been apprehended, police said.

Elijah Thomas, 26, shot 23-year-old Katelyn Puckett and fled on foot around 12:39 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Boulder Drive, police in Franklin, Ohio, said in a news release.

Police said attempts by paramedics to resuscitate Puckett of Lebanon were unsuccessful and she was declared dead at the scene.

Just before 10 a.m., police reported that Thomas of Hamilton had been taken into custody. He's facing charges of murder and felonious assault.

Jail records show Thomas is currently in custody at the Warren County Jail and he's expected to appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Detective Amanda Myers at 937-746-2882.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police arrest suspect in fatal Warren County shooting