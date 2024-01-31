Man arrested after fatal shooting at west Phoenix sober living home

Phoenix police have charged a man with murder following a Thursday night shooting inside a sober living home that resulted in the death of one man.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Jan. 25. Officers discovered the body of an unidentified male with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Michael Lanunziata, 35, of New York, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Lanunziata called 911 after the shooting, according to Phoenix police.

Police interviewed several people at the scene, with one witness stating that five men shared the sober living home and that the victim had been arguing with Lanunziata before the shooting. Lanunziata told the witness that he shot the victim because he was coming at him.

Detectives recovered a black handgun and three shell casings from the scene. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the shooting, according to Phoenix police.

Lanunziata was released the next day on $500,000 bail.

Police said this was still an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix sober living home