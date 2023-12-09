Man arrested after fatal shooting in west Phoenix near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

Phoenix police said they have identified a suspect in the west Phoenix shooting that killed a 23-year-old on Tuesday night.

Jesus Castillo-Ordonez, 21, was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Ramon Flores Gonzalez near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix police said in a news release.

Officials said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found Flores Gonzalez lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police said officers provided medical aid until the fire department arrived, but Flores Gonzalez died of his injuries at the scene.

Castillo-Ordonez was booked into jail on multiple charges including murder and armed robbery, according to police.

Castillo-Ordonez was also linked to a Nov. 9 armed robbery during his interview, according to the news release.

