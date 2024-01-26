Man arrested after fatal shooting at west Phoenix home

Phoenix police said a man has been charged with murder after a shooting on Thursday night left one man dead in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found an unidentified male with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Rob Scherer.

Police detained and interviewed several people at the scene, police said. One of them was 35-year-old Michael Lanunziata, who was identified as the shooting suspect and was arrested.

Lanunziata was booked into a Maricopa County jail on one count of murder.

Scherer said, "additional details pertaining to this case remain part of the ongoing investigation."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Michael Lanunziata arrested on suspicion of Phoenix fatal shooting