Man arrested in fatal shooting while waiting on Florida flight to Jamaica, police say

A man involved in a deadly shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested before he boarded an international flight in Florida, police said.

Brandon Swaby, a 20-year-old Jamaican citizen, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Christopher Brandon McCabe of Gallatin, Tennessee.

McCabe had arranged to trade his BMW sedan for Swaby’s Dodge Chargerover Facebook Marketplace on April 4, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release. The following day the BMW sedan broke down along Donelson Pike highway near the Nashville International Airport, police said. The person inside the BMW called McCabe for assistance, according to WSMY.

McCabe then drove to Donelson Pike in a relative’s vehicle, according to police, and a fight broke out between McCabe and Swaby. McCabe was shot and killed inside his relative’s vehicle, the release said.

Auhtorities discovered that Swaby had traveled to Atlanta after the shooting and took a flight to Fort Lauderdale Airport, where he planned to board a flight to Jamaica on April 10, police said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to intervene before Swaby left the country, according to a news release from the CBP.

“CBP officers located and arrested him prior to boarding without incident,” the agency said in a release.

Swaby is facing a charge of criminal homicide, police said. He was booked into the Broward County Jail in Florida pending his transfer back to Tennessee, according to arrest records.

17-year-old student-athlete killed in Louisiana crash. ‘He changed all of our lives’

High school senior pulled from Alabama Gulf Coast dies. ‘To know her was to love her’

Dad kidnaps his 1-year-old daughter after killing her mother in Georgia, police say

Four men posed as cops to kidnap victims and steal vehicles in Maryland, feds say