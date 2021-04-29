Man arrested in fatal stabbing

Apr. 29—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman Wednesday.

High Point Police Department officers went to the 1200 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 8 p.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and arrived to find Deborah Maxi, 38, with three stab wounds, to the neck, upper left chest and forearm, a police press release and the incident report said. She was taken to High Point Regional Hospital and then Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where she was pronounced dead.

After the stabbing, John Wesley Hemingway, 48, called 911 and drove to the police department to turn himself in, police said. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, but today the charges will be changed to first-degree murder.

A High Point Police Department incident report refers to the stabbing as a domestic dispute that escalated.

Hemingway was being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

This was the fifth homicide of 2021 for High Point. There were just two at this same point in 2020. Arrests have been made in all five.